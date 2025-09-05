OIC Lauds Charitable Work's Role In Alleviating Poverty, Responding To Crises
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday affirmed the pivotal role of charitable work in alleviating poverty, responding to humanitarian crises, and strengthening social cohesion within societies.
This came in a press statement issued by the OIC on the International Day of Charity, which calls for promoting the values of compassion, generosity, and solidarity worldwide.
The organization stated that its celebration of this occasion affirms its unwavering commitment to the principles and values of the true Islamic religion, its charter, and its ten-year work program, particularly the values of compassion, solidarity, and social justice.
The organization's continued support for charitable programs that provide food security, healthcare, education, and emergency relief to vulnerable groups through the organization's humanitarian activities, development initiatives, and close cooperation with member states, relevant institutions, and international partners, it added.
On September 5, the world celebrates the International Day of Charity, a humanitarian initiative approved by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as a global platform for renewing the pledge to the values of giving, instilling a spirit of solidarity, and inspiring communities to provide aid without discrimination or boundaries. (end)
fn
This came in a press statement issued by the OIC on the International Day of Charity, which calls for promoting the values of compassion, generosity, and solidarity worldwide.
The organization stated that its celebration of this occasion affirms its unwavering commitment to the principles and values of the true Islamic religion, its charter, and its ten-year work program, particularly the values of compassion, solidarity, and social justice.
The organization's continued support for charitable programs that provide food security, healthcare, education, and emergency relief to vulnerable groups through the organization's humanitarian activities, development initiatives, and close cooperation with member states, relevant institutions, and international partners, it added.
On September 5, the world celebrates the International Day of Charity, a humanitarian initiative approved by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as a global platform for renewing the pledge to the values of giving, instilling a spirit of solidarity, and inspiring communities to provide aid without discrimination or boundaries. (end)
fn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment