OIC Lauds Charitable Work's Role In Alleviating Poverty, Responding To Crises


2025-09-05 07:03:29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday affirmed the pivotal role of charitable work in alleviating poverty, responding to humanitarian crises, and strengthening social cohesion within societies.
This came in a press statement issued by the OIC on the International Day of Charity, which calls for promoting the values of compassion, generosity, and solidarity worldwide.
The organization stated that its celebration of this occasion affirms its unwavering commitment to the principles and values of the true Islamic religion, its charter, and its ten-year work program, particularly the values of compassion, solidarity, and social justice.
The organization's continued support for charitable programs that provide food security, healthcare, education, and emergency relief to vulnerable groups through the organization's humanitarian activities, development initiatives, and close cooperation with member states, relevant institutions, and international partners, it added.
On September 5, the world celebrates the International Day of Charity, a humanitarian initiative approved by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as a global platform for renewing the pledge to the values of giving, instilling a spirit of solidarity, and inspiring communities to provide aid without discrimination or boundaries. (end)
