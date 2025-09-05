SFC Energy AG: Cavendish Initiates Coverage With“Buy” Recommendation And Price Target Of EUR 26.00 Upside Potential Of 70.4%
|
EQS-News: SFC Energy AG
/ Key word(s): Research Update
SFC Energy AG: Cavendish initiates coverage with“Buy” recommendation and price target of EUR 26.00 – upside potential of 70.4%
Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 5 September 2025 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE , ISIN: DE0007568578 ), a leading provider of fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions, is now covered by Cavendish. In his initiation report, John-Marc Bunce, Director of Research and sector specialist who has been following SFC for many years, issues a“Buy” recommendation with a target price of EUR 26.00. This implies an upside potential of 70.4% compared to the Xetra closing price of EUR 15.26 on 3 September 2025.
The analyst highlights SFC Energy's strong market position, having developed from a supplier of portable direct methanol fuel cells (DMFCs) into a market leader in the sub-50kW fuel cell range, diversified with hydrogen fuel cells and power electronics. Cavendish views the recent guidance adjustment as a temporary dip in the Company's long-term growth trajectory and therefore as a buying opportunity.
The report also emphasizes SFC's profitability profile and successful M&A strategy. Acquisitions such as the Dutch PBF Group, Ballard Europe's stationary hydrogen fuel cell business and Johnson Matthey's assets and technology for the production of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEAs) for DMFCs underline the management's ability to integrate businesses and technology that enhance growth and margins.
Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc .
About SFC Energy AG
05.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment