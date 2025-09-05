Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan's JICA To Assist Kyrgyzstan In Naryn River Bridge Construction

2025-09-05 03:07:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 5. Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan, Beknazar Bazaraliev, and Nishigata Kotaro, Resident Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Kyrgyzstan, signed a preliminary protocol to prepare the project for the construction of a bridge over the Naryn river on the Bishkek–Osh Highway, Trend reports via the ministry.

The project aims to improve road safety and enhance transport connectivity by building a new bridge at the 315th kilometer of the highway. The existing bridge, built in 1974, requires reconstruction, prompting the Ministry to plan the construction of a new structure adjacent to the old one.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the project preparation documentation.

JICA stands as the preeminent bilateral development assistance entity globally, exerting a pivotal influence as the official conduit for Japan's development cooperation initiatives.

JICA serves as Japan's ODA's "one-stop shop," offering a variety of services such as grants, financing and investment, volunteers, technical cooperation, and private sector partnerships. As one of the world's largest bilateral aid agencies, JICA operates in more than 150 countries and regions and has approximately 90 overseas offices.

