Art Smiley Debuts Its Hybrid Exhibit“Global Art Odyssey” At New Physical Art Gallery In Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Art Smiley, a Dubai-founded art platform, is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural hybrid exhibition,“Global Art Odyssey – Where Art Meets the World!”, at its newly opened first physical gallery in Al Quoz, Dubai, and simultaneously online at its upgraded Art Smiley website .

“Global Art Odyssey”: Connecting Cultures Through Creativity

Constructed as a dynamic cultural hub, the new Art Smiley gallery will feature the landmark“Global Art Odyssey” hybrid exhibition, which aims to celebrate and explore artistic diversity, offering works that reflect contemporary, traditional, abstract, figurative, and mixed-media styles.

The showcase brings together 35 artists from 16 nations, offering an immersive journey through a vibrant array of paintings, sculptures, photography, installations, and prints by both emerging and established talents.

Participants from countries including Egypt, Lebanon, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Romania, Iran, Iraq, Ukraine, India, Spain, Israel, Italy, and Nigeria bring their varied backgrounds and artistic approaches to create an engaging narrative of heritage and creative innovation.

Opening in a hybrid format, Art Smiley ensures that the diversity and beauty of the“Global Art Odyssey” is available to in-person visitors at Al Quoz and virtual audiences worldwide through its relaunched website.

The gallery's physical space creates a vital platform for community engagement and cultural exchange, while the simultaneous virtual exhibition empowers local and international audiences to experience art without borders.

According to Lurdh Allam, co-founder of Art Smiley, the exhibition highlights the organization's dedication to showcasing cross-cultural artistic expression and its belief in technology's power to foster accessibility and creative opportunity. Its new format reinforces its commitment to uniting artists, collectors, and businesses and reaching art enthusiasts across geographies and generations.

“By focusing on inclusivity and technological integration, Art Smiley's new gallery is building a truly borderless art world that empowers artists and art lovers alike,” co-founder Aruna Allam adds.“This event marks a pivotal step toward our mission to connect creative voices and audiences across cultures, while reinforcing Dubai's standing as a global art destination.”

Since 2017, Art Smiley has matured into a multi-vertical entity encompassing a global marketplace, a bespoke B2B art service division, and a decor-focused e-commerce platform. It has played a key role in shaping the region's art ecosystem, registering thousands of artists and working with top-tier corporate partners.

The new Art Smiley Gallery will operate year-round, hosting various exhibitions and events that spotlight established and emerging artists. Visitors can experience“Global Art Odyssey” at Al Quoz 2, Dubai, from September 5th to October 5th, 2025, or access the virtual gallery worldwide via

About Art Smiley

Founded in 2017 by Lurdh Allam and Aruna Allam, entrepreneurs who share a deep passion for art and culture, Art Smiley has grown into a leading art ecosystem in the United Arab Emirates, serving over 3,500 artists from more than 50 countries.

The platform connects artists, collectors, businesses, and art lovers through its four business divisions: Art Smiley Marketplace for buying, selling, and renting contemporary artworks; Art Smiley Business Services, which provides customized art solutions for corporate and hospitality clients; Art Smiley Decor, which specializes in wall art and décor products; and Art Smiley NFT, which focuses on digital art collectibles.

Art Smiley is committed to its mission of democratizing art, supporting artistic careers, and making art accessible across cultures and generations. It is recognized for its leadership and innovation by winning the“Digital Business of the Year” award both in 2021 and 2022 at the Gulf Capital SME Awards and was named a finalist for“Customer Focus of the Year” in 2022.

