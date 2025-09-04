Investments In King Hussein Bin Talal Development Area Climb To JD700 Million

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Sept 4 (Petra) –Investments in the King Hussein Bin Talal Development Area have risen by JD125 million over the past three years, bringing the total to JD700 million, according to Director General of Mafraq Development Corporation, Liza Al-Dughmi.She told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the increase is driven by the area's strategic location near the borders with Syria, Iraq and Saudi Arabia, making it a key attraction for investors. She also cited the incentives and facilities provided by Mafraq Development Corporation, as well as provisions of the Investment Environment Law that grant special advantages to development zones.Al-Dughmi noted growing demand for new projects, particularly in garment manufacturing and metal structures. She added that all 22,000 square meters of buildings constructed by the company have recently been leased to investors.Given the strong demand for ready-built facilities, the corporation has floated a new tender to construct additional warehouses with a similar floor area of about 22,000 square meters. The new units are expected to be completed early next year.On the planned dry port project, Al-Dughmi said momentum has accelerated in light of regional circumstances. A dedicated committee has begun receiving expressions of interest from local and international investors, with several proposals currently under review to select the most suitable partner for this vital project.She concluded by noting that the development area now employs 1,850 workers, 90 percent of whom are Jordanian.