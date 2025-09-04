Mali Sues Algeria Over Downing Of Drone
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- The interim government of Mali said Thursday it took Algeria to the International Court of Justice against the backdrop of shooting down a Malian military reconnaissance drone in late March.
The UAV was on a routine sortie and did not trespass the Algerian territories when it was downed in the rural border area of Tinzaouaten, northeast of Mali, the Malian government said in a statement.
The statement decried the action as hostile and a breach of the national sovereignty of Mali.
Mali demanded of the ICC to investigate the incident, noting that Algeria failed to respond to calls for clarifications following the incident. (end)
mry
