Mali Sues Algeria Over Downing Of Drone


2025-09-04 07:04:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- The interim government of Mali said Thursday it took Algeria to the International Court of Justice against the backdrop of shooting down a Malian military reconnaissance drone in late March.
The UAV was on a routine sortie and did not trespass the Algerian territories when it was downed in the rural border area of Tinzaouaten, northeast of Mali, the Malian government said in a statement.
The statement decried the action as hostile and a breach of the national sovereignty of Mali.
Mali demanded of the ICC to investigate the incident, noting that Algeria failed to respond to calls for clarifications following the incident. (end)
