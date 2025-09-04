Jim Mcdonough Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With 'Phenomenal Business Success' Co-Authored With Howard Partridge

Jim McDonough - Best Selling Author

DOTHAN, AL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Phenomenal Business Success” co-authored by Jim McDonough, alongside Howard Partridge and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on August 21st, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

The newly released book,“Phenomenal Business Success” has made a remarkable debut, achieving recognition on seven Amazon Best Seller lists and seven New Release lists. Its strong performance across multiple business and marketing categories reflects the book's powerful insights and immediate impact on readers. Impressively, it soared to the #2 spot in several New Release categories. This milestone underscores its relevance and influence, positioning it as a go-to resource for professionals and entrepreneurs seeking strategies for growth and success.

Central to the success of "Phenomenal Business Success" is Jim's chapter, "Battlefield to Boardroom." Jim shares his journey from surviving a near-death experience as an Army aviator in Iraq to facing a different kind of battle-building and saving his small business. Turning it from near failure into a successful, growing company. It's a story of resilience, leadership, and applying proven systems to achieve success.

Jim McDonough is a believer, devoted husband, proud father, seasoned business owner, and trusted Phenomenal Business Coach. He is the president of Phenomenal Business Coaching Inc. With a career grounded in discipline, leadership, and strategic execution, he brings a powerful blend of military precision and entrepreneurial grit to the world of small business.

As a retired US Army Aviation Combat Forensics Officer and Master Aviator, Jim served twenty-two years, including multiple combat deployments. That experience taught him how to lead under pressure, think critically, and adapt quickly-skills he now uses to help business owners break free from constant brush fires and take control of their companies.

Jim's coaching is rooted in a forensic approach: He doesn't just ask what's wrong-he helps you uncover how you got here. Having built a successful home service business, he understands the overwhelming nature, sleepless nights, and relentless pressure of running a business. He's walked that path and knows what it takes to scale to seven figures with clarity and confidence. He has utilized programs from the Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Development Center, and the Phenomenal Business Coaching System. Jim is living proof that the right combination of support, encouragement, and accountability can transform a business-and a life. His mission is simple: to help small-business owners stop being slaves to their businesses and turn them into predictable, profitable, turnkey operations that create true freedom.

Jim currently serves on the board of directors for the Alabama Small Business Development Center and mentors entrepreneurs through the Hudson-Alpha Navigate Program. He is an international phenomenal business coach, a mentor, and a speaker. He is committed to raising up the next generation of strong, purpose-driven business leaders.

If you're ready to regain control, build a dream team that runs the business for you, and scale with purpose, Jim is the coach who's been where you are and knows the way forward

