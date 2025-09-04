MENAFN - GetNews)



Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship for Medical Students Opens Applications to Support Future Physicians in Preventative Care

Youngstown, Ohio - The Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship for Medical Students is now accepting applications from undergraduate students across the United States who aspire to pursue a career in medicine. Established by Dr. Gregory Facemyer , a respected physician and educator with decades of dedication to community health and preventative medicine, this scholarship highlights his ongoing commitment to advancing patient-first care and supporting the next generation of doctors.

The scholarship is open to undergraduate students currently enrolled at accredited colleges or universities who plan to enter the medical profession. Applicants must submit an original essay of 750–1,000 words in response to the following prompt:

Essay Prompt:“Describe how you envision the role of preventative medicine in the future of healthcare, and explain how you plan to contribute as a physician to advancing patient wellness and community health.”

Submissions will be evaluated based on clarity, originality, depth of thought, and alignment with the principles of compassionate, preventative, and patient-focused medical care. In addition to the essay, students are required to provide a personal statement that includes their name, school, field of study, and contact details.

The deadline for all applications is May 15, 2026, and the scholarship winner will be announced on June 15, 2026. Interested students may submit their completed essays and personal statements by email to ....

Honoring the Legacy of Dr. Gregory Facemyer Dr. Gregory Facemyer , MD, FAAFP, is a Family Physician with more than 25 years of service in primary care, preventative medicine, and medical education. He leads Austin Square Medical Group in Northeast Ohio and serves as Lead Physician at NEOMED Health Care, where he continues to expand access to comprehensive primary care services. In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Gregory Facemyer has taught and mentored countless medical students as a Clinical Professor at Northeast Ohio Medical University.

Nationally recognized as a Global Directory Of Who's Who Professional of the Year , one of America's Best Doctors for 2025 , an Ohio Top Doc for 2023, 2024, and 2025 , and featured in the Best in Ohio Magazine Doctors Edition 2025 , Dr. Gregory Facemyer has built a career that reflects excellence in patient care, leadership, and education. The scholarship further reflects his dedication to fostering preventative health practices while providing meaningful support to aspiring physicians.

How to Apply Students who wish to be considered for the Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship for Medical Students should complete the following steps:



Write a 750–1,000 word essay addressing the required prompt.

Prepare a personal statement including name, school, field of study, and contact information. Submit the essay and statement by email to ... before the May 15, 2026 deadline.

Applicants must also include:



Full Name

Phone Number

Address

Email Address

Name of High School and Graduation Date

University currently enrolled in

Personal Bio GPA

All applications will be carefully reviewed by the scholarship committee, and one student will be selected as the recipient.

A Commitment to the Future of Medicine The scholarship reflects Dr. Gregory Facemyer 's belief in supporting students who are committed to patient wellness and the future of preventative healthcare. By encouraging thoughtful reflection on the role of preventative medicine, the scholarship aims to foster leaders who will shape healthcare practices that improve lives and strengthen communities.