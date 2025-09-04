Shaping The Future Of Urban Innovation At Smart City Expo Miami

RE:IMAGINE URBAN SPACES

Meet Visionaries Sharing Cities Experiences

- Bernardo Scheinkman, Founder & CEO, Smart Cities AmericasMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On October 6th and 7th, leaders in government, business, and academia will gather in Miami for the Smart City Expo Miami 2025. This year's conference promises to be one of the most dynamic yet, offering two full days of thought-provoking talks, hands-on sessions, and global perspectives on the future of our cities.The agenda is designed to spark ideas and drive collaboration around the challenges and opportunities facing urban environments. From infrastructure resilience and inclusive design to artificial intelligence and the experience economy, Smart City Expo Miami will showcase how cities can adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing world.Day 1: The Inclusive, Sustainable CityThe first day sets the stage with a focus on building sustainable and people-centered communities. Bernardo Scheinkman, CEO of Smart Cities Americas, will open the event with remarks on a“new urban paradigma,” followed by Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega on innovation for resilient infrastructure.Highlights include Honorata Grzesikowska of Barcelona's Urbanitarium discussing how to reclaim the inclusive side of urban innovation, and Texas Tech University's Asma Mehan on planning and engagement. Raimundo Rodulfo, CIO of Coral Gables, will share lessons on community engagement, while Alex Norman of Access Built examines how to remove barriers to inclusion.The afternoon will shift toward global perspectives, with Dr. Hussain Aldawood from Saudi Arabia exploring the future of urban living, Corey Gray from Australia introducing“health-span” as a measure of thriving communities, and Luis Miguel Gallardo of the World Happiness Foundation presenting Miami/Pinecrest's leadership in“smart cities of happiness.”A panel on civic innovation in Port St. Lucie will showcase resident-driven approaches, while Sweta Gupta of Gridless Global addresses climate change solutions. The day will close with mobility innovations from Richmond, Riyadh, and beyond, followed by the Sustainability Impact Award ceremony.Day 2: AI, Digital Twins, and the Next Leap ForwardThe second day dives into the transformative role of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. Khathu Muruba of Outlier will discuss integrating AI into urban environments, while Natalia Uribe from London will look at“urban human pollinators” in a digital age.Talks will range from placemaking and process automation to AI for social resiliency, digital transformation across sectors, and participatory planning. Speakers include Jose Antonio Ondiviela from Madrid, Michael Ray Pegues from Illinois, and Khatereh Baharikhoob from Toronto.The afternoon program brings global insights from Africa, Latin America, and Europe. Juliet Chica Chinemelu will address affordable housing and smart growth in African cities, while Tyler Wood of Carbotura highlights circular manufacturing. Antonio Jara of Spain's Libelium will present on digital twins and real-time sensing for sustainable growth.Closing sessions will humanize AI, reimagine transportation, and explore trauma-informed urban design. A panel featuring Miami's Keith Carswell will spotlight the development of Miami's digital twin. The day will end with a unique Art + Music showcase, reflecting the creativity thatunderpins smart city innovation.Why Attend?Smart City Expo Miami is a platform to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and define the next chapter of urban living. Attendees will gain access to practical strategies, international best practices, and a network of leaders committed to building cities that are smarter, fairer, and more sustainable.Register Today!Seats are limited. Don't miss your chance to be part of this year's conversations that will shape the cities of tomorrow. Register now and secure your place at .

Bernardo Scheinkman

Smart Cities Americas

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.