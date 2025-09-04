Godaddy Packs 2025 With AI Upgrades

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy

TEMPE, Ariz., September 4, 2025 /3BL/ -- Small businesses just got a midyear gift with a broad range of new AI-charged features from GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY), making getting online and selling even easier. These updates underscore GoDaddy's commitment to simplifying online business management through continuous innovation, powerful AI assistance, and responsive design, based on direct customer feedback.

These enhancements, launched between January and June, span every stage of the business journey. Whether it's buying the perfect domain, optimizing an online store or managing performance hosting, each update is designed to make running a business online faster, easier and more intuitive.

Key updates include:



GoDaddy Airo® enhancements , helping users name, build, and grow their business with personalized, AI-generated suggestions.

Streamlined in-person checkout and AI-powered catalog creation tools, helping sellers add, organize and update products with less effort.

Simplified Domain Transfers and improved user experience for DNS and domain management. Smart Storefront Customizer , giving business owners better control over online storefront layout, mobile design and merchandising.

The full lineup of upgrades is available at:

"GoDaddy continues to build and ship powerful software for entrepreneurs everywhere," said GoDaddy Small Business Trends Expert Amy Jennette. "That means shipping meaningful improvements every month – whether that's saving someone time with an AI feature or helping them attract more customers to fuel their business growth."

The pace of innovation won't slow down. As GoDaddy moves into the second half, entrepreneurs can look forward to continued improvements that make managing and growing an online business simpler. Every step forward brings the company closer to its mission: to empower entrepreneurs everywhere, making opportunity more inclusive for all.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit .

