How Nris In UAE Can Update Their Indian Passport Address: Step-By-Step Guide

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are required to keep their Indian passports updated, especially with regard to their residential address. Officials have clarified that an outdated or incorrect address can cause administrative hurdles, making it essential for passport holders to initiate a reissue process when necessary.

When and why address updates are needed

According to the Consulate General of India in Dubai, address updates become necessary if a passport reflects an old or invalid address, if the holder has moved to a new residence in India, or if the applicant wishes to use their UAE address instead of an Indian one.

The entire process is managed by BLS International Services UAE, the outsourcing partner of the Indian Consulate. Applications, along with mandatory documents, must be submitted at BLS centers across the Emirates.

Documents required

For Indian address updates, accepted proofs include:



Utility bills (electricity, water, gas, or telephone) issued within the last three months.

Aadhaar card, e-Aadhaar, or voter ID card.

Nativity certificate (either original attested by the State Home Department in India or a digitally verifiable certificate). Bank passbook of an active account, including copies of recent transactions over the past year.

For those opting to include a UAE address, applicants must provide:



A registered tenancy contract or title deed in their name. Additional supporting documents if requested by the BLS center.

Application process

To initiate the update, applicants must:



Fill out the official passport application form for miscellaneous services.

Submit their current passport with photocopies of relevant pages.

Provide recent passport-sized photographs that meet Consulate guidelines.

Show a valid UAE residence visa.

Attach address proof documents along with a request letter explaining the change. Appear in person at a BLS center for identity verification.

Officials also noted that in cases where the address is based on a spouse or parent's documentation, additional steps apply. If the spouse or parent lives in India, a notarized No Objection Certificate (NOC) is required. If they live in the UAE, a sworn affidavit must be submitted instead. For minors, the passport address must match the one listed in the parent's passport.

Fees and timeline

The standard reissue fee for address change is AED 285 (approximately ₹6,836). Optional services such as courier delivery or premium lounge access incur extra charges. Processing generally takes 10–15 working days.

Key reminders for applicants



Appointments at BLS centers must be booked in advance.

All original documents are mandatory at the time of submission.

Applicants are advised to carry photocopies of every submitted document for personal records. Any errors in the application form or supporting paperwork may result in delays or rejection.