Kuwait Strongly Decries Israeli Occupation's Attack On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon

2025-09-04 08:04:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait on Thursday utterly condemned an attack carried out by the Israeli occupation forces on the peacekeeping United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
The assault is a flagrant offensive on the sovereignty of Lebanon and constitutes a direct defiance of the international community's will and relevant UN resolutions namely the UN Security Council Resolution 1701/2006, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.
The State of Kuwait fully supports Lebanon regarding the required measures it takes to preserve its security and sovereignty, the official statement said.
At a time the State of Kuwait affirms the necessity that the UNSC uphold its responsibilities for safeguarding international security and peace, it praises the efforts by the UNIFIL troops in implementing the mandate, stipulated in the related UNSC resolutions, the Foreign Ministry stressed further. (end)
