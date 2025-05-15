403
Amir Leads Farewell Of US President
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani led the farewell of President of the friendly United States of America Donald Trump upon his departure from Al Udeid Air Base on Thursday, after a two-day state visit to the country.
Also present at the farewell were HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani; HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani; HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khulaifi; and US Ambassador to Qatar Timmy Davis.
