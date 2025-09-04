SPEAR Study Group To Present Its Recommended Long COVID Antibody Study Design Featuring Invivyd's VYD2311 At RECOVER-TLC Workshop September 9-10, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

SPEAR proposal reflects current evidence on monoclonal antibodies in treatment for Long COVID and identifies VYD2311 as a promising next-generation candidate for the clinical study

Recommendation is for a robust, comprehensive, translational study to evaluate the ability of VYD2311 to decrease circulating spike protein in eligible patients and to explore potential associated clinical benefits

Study design contemplates maintaining high antiviral antibody titers over an extended period to maximally suppress underlying chronic infection that may drive Long COVID pathology Drs. Amy Proal and David Putrino to present on behalf of SPEAR Study Group WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) today announced that the SPEAR Study Group has issued their consensus recommendation for a clinical study design to evaluate the effects of monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy on Long COVID. The recommendation will be presented for consideration to RECOVER-TLC, an NIH initiative devoted to testing potential treatments for Long COVID. Formed by leading investigators in the field, the SPEAR Study Group is focused on designing studies that explore the role of persistent viral reservoirs or circulating spike protein in driving Long COVID. The study group's proposed clinical study centers on anti-SARS-CoV-2 spike protein monoclonal antibodies designed to be broadly neutralizing, including VYD2311, as potential therapies for people suffering from Long COVID or Post-Vaccination Syndrome (PVS). Drs. Amy Proal and David Putrino will present the proposed study design for the consideration of RECOVER-TLC at the Second Annual RECOVER-TLC Workshop being held September 9-10, 2025 in Bethesda, Maryland. Key elements of the proposed clinical study include:

1) Deploying high levels of neutralizing monoclonal antibody over the long-term (months) that confer antiviral activity at or above levels associated with successful treatment of active COVID-19 infection 2) Randomized, placebo-controlled study with more than 100 patients per arm, powered to generate definitive, reliable evidence 3) Enrollment based on biomarkers indicating persistent spike antigen in serum and/or viral RNA in tissue 4) Measuring reduction in detectable spike antigen in serum and/or viral RNA as the critical translational endpoint 5) Exploring potential symptom improvement using standardized instruments to correlate potential modification of potential underlying chronic infection or presence of antigens to clinical benefit.

“Long COVID studies, including those testing antiviral therapies, have not explored at scale the critical, underlying biology of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or spike antigen persistence, and whether that persistence can be modulated via monoclonal antibodies – in particular modern, potent mAbs,” said SPEAR member Dr. Michael Peluso.“At this point, the time is right and potential best-in-class mAb tools are available to try to advance our understanding of the biology of Long COVID. Using investigational mAbs like VYD2311 from Invivyd to answer these questions should be at the top of our agenda, and we are excited to propose this approach to RECOVER-TLC.”

“Long COVID/Post-Vaccination Syndrome stole my ability to function in even the most ordinary parts of life, leaving me disabled and grieving the loss of who I was,” said Melissa Walker, Long COVID sufferer.“The work that the SPEAR Study Group is doing gives me hope that there could be a therapy to help our patient community.”

The RECOVER-TLC Second Annual Workshop will take place September 9-10, 2025 in Bethesda, Maryland. Dr. David Putrino will present the proposed clinical study design for funding consideration by RECOVER-TLC on September 10, 2025 at 9:25 a.m. ET. Dr. Amy Proal will discuss the overall antiviral landscape, the potential role of monoclonal antibody therapy, and implications for Long COVID research on September 10, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

About VYD2311

VYD2311 is a novel monoclonal antibody (mAb) candidate being developed for COVID-19 to continue to address the urgent need for new prophylactic and therapeutic options. The pharmacokinetic profile and antiviral potency of VYD2311 may offer the ability to deliver clinically meaningful titer levels through more patient-friendly means such as an intramuscular route of administration.

VYD2311 was engineered using Invivyd's proprietary integrated technology platform and is the product of serial molecular evolution designed to generate an antibody optimized for neutralizing contemporary virus lineages. VYD2311 leverages the same antibody backbone as pemivibart, Invivyd's investigational mAb granted emergency use authorization in the U.S. for the pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) of symptomatic COVID-19 in certain immunocompromised patients, and adintrevimab, Invivyd's investigational mAb that has a robust safety data package and demonstrated clinically meaningful results in global Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates.

