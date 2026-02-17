IUML Seeks 5 Seats, 16 Muslim Candidates From DMK For 2026 Polls

IUML's Election Strategy with DMK

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will contest five seats in alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, said IUML National President Kader Mohideen on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Mohideen urged the DMK to allocate tickets to 16 Muslim candidates. "In this election, as part of the DMK alliance, we will seek five seats. Additionally, the DMK should provide opportunities to 16 Muslim candidates," he said.

The statement came after the IUML Executive Committee convened at a private marriage hall in Chennai's Royapuram, under Mohideen's leadership.

During the meeting, more than ten resolutions were passed, including a resolution to work for the victory of the DMK-led alliance and support the continuation of the Dravidian Model government.

Mohideen praised the state government, saying, "Following the path of Anna and Kalaignar, the current Chief Minister Stalin is successfully running the Dravidian Model government." He further said that in this election, as part of the DMK alliance, they will seek 5 seats. Additionally, he emphasised that the DMK should provide opportunities to 16 Muslim candidates in this election.

AIADMK Slams 'Deceptive' Dravidian Model

Meanwhile, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami today slammed the incumbent DMK government over the Interim Budget, alleging that the so-called "Dravidian Model" has turned into a "deceptive model" and has tormented the people of Tamil Nadu.

"The DMK government, which has tormented the people of Tamil Nadu for the past five years with what it called the "Dravidian Model" but which has functioned as a deceptive model, has presented its final Budget in the Assembly. Like previous years, this year's Interim Financial Statement was also nothing more than a polished speech filled with wordplay, without any substantial content," he told reporters.

Political Landscape and 2021 Recap

However, the state is intensifying political exchanges between the ruling DMK and the Opposition AIADMK, with both parties gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections later this year.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026. In 2021, the DMK secured 133 seats, leading the Secular Progressive Alliance to victory, while the AIADMK won 66 seats. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)