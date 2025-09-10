Alexander Howard
-
Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English and Writing,
University of Sydney
My research focuses on modern and contemporary forms of literature and cinema. I also have long-standing interests in art, music, and popular culture.Experience
-
2020–present
Senior lecturer, University of Sydney
2018–2019
Lecturer, University of Sydney
-
2024
University of Sydney, Master of Education
2012
University of Sussex, PhD
2006
University of Sussex, MA
2005
University of Sussex, BA (Honours)
