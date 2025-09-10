Boniface Oyugi
-
Health Policy and Health Economics researcher and a Honorary Researcher at the Centre for Health Services Studies,
University of Kent
I am a health policy and health economics researcher. My professional work advances Sustainable Development Goals numbers: 3.1 - No woman should die giving birth; 3.2 - Stop preventable deaths of newborns and children under 5 years of age; 3.8 - Protect people from getting poor from high healthcare costs / enable access to quality essential healthcare services through Universal Health Coverage (UHC); and 3.d - Strengthen the capacity of all countries, in particular developing countries, for early warning, risk reduction and management of national and global health risks.
I am focused on generating and advancing new evidence for policy. My interest and work span areas of quality of care, mixed methods approaches, maternal and child healthcare, noncommunicable diseases, implementation research, economic evaluations (cost-effectiveness, cost-benefit and cost-utility analysis), innovations and private-public partnerships, and health security.Experience
-
–present
Health Policy and Health Economics researcher and a PhD fellow at the Centre for Health Services Studies, University of Kent, England
