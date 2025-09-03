Former Trinidad Energy Minister To Bring Gas Monetization, Local Content Expertise To African Energy Week (AEW 2025)

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, September 3, 2025/APO Group/ --

Eric Williams, former Minister of Energy and Energy Industries of Trinidad & Tobago, will join African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies in Cape Town to speak on gas monetization, local content frameworks and energy project structuring across Africa.

As President and Principal Consultant at Royal Triangle Energy Solutions, Williams has advised governments and private investors on strategies to maximize the economic and social impact of energy projects. His work spans key African markets, including Equatorial Guinea, Ghana and Mozambique, where he has provided guidance on LNG strategy, local workforce participation, and regulatory compliance. At the Congo Energy & Investment Forum earlier this year, Williams offered strategic input on local-participation frameworks under evolving regulatory regimes, highlighting his hands-on approach to aligning government and industry priorities.

Williams' experience in Trinidad & Tobago – a country with a mature gas and LNG sector that has successfully balanced resource monetization with local economic development – provides valuable lessons for African markets. His expertise in designing policies that encourage domestic participation, attract private investment and foster sustainable growth offers a blueprint for African governments aiming to maximize the impact of their gas and energy resources.

“Eric Williams brings a rare combination of deep governmental experience and practical private sector insight. He understands the challenges of balancing resource development with local economic growth, and his perspective on aligning policy, regulation, and investment is invaluable. AEW 2025 attendees will benefit tremendously from his insights on how African nations can structure their energy sectors to be both profitable and inclusive,” said Ore Onagbesan, Program Director at AEW: Invest in African Energies.

Williams' participation at AEW 2025 underscores the growing emphasis on sustainable, locally inclusive energy development in Africa. He will participate in high-level discussions on policy frameworks, project structuring, and public-private collaboration, helping stakeholders navigate complex regulatory landscapes while unlocking local economic benefits.

AEW – Africa's premier energy gathering – will convene industry leaders, policymakers and investors to explore opportunities across the continent's energy sector, from oil and gas to renewables and energy transition initiatives. Williams' contribution promises to deepen understanding of how strategic advisory and policy alignment can accelerate Africa's energy growth while fostering inclusive development.

