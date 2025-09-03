Survivors Report Seven Migrants Lost in Mediterranean
(MENAFN) According to various media outlets, seven individuals are currently unaccounted for after falling into the Mediterranean Sea during a recent attempt to reach Europe.
The distressing incident was revealed on Wednesday through multiple reports.
Survivors rescued by the humanitarian vessel Aurora Sar, operated by a non-governmental organization, informed a news agency that the missing persons fell into the sea during a dangerous journey across the southern Mediterranean.
The Aurora Sar eventually reached the Italian island of Lampedusa in the early hours of Wednesday, carrying migrants from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Malaysia, and Sudan.
According to the accounts provided, the ill-fated voyage commenced late on August 27 from the coastal town of Zuara, Libya.
Two individuals reportedly fell overboard on the very first night, followed by five more later in the journey.
The migrants claimed they each paid a fee of "€800 ($930)" to undertake the perilous crossing.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has documented that, so far this year, at least 816 undocumented migrants have vanished in the central Mediterranean, highlighting the ongoing risks and human cost of irregular migration routes.
