Russia Supports China’s Goal to Surpass U.S. in Nuclear Power Capacity
(MENAFN) The head of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom), Alexey Likhachev, confirmed on Wednesday that Russia will support China in its goal to surpass the United States in nuclear power capacity.
“China has grandiose plans for the development of nuclear energy. The goal is to catch up and surpass the US in installed capacity, which means reaching a capacity of more than 100 gigawatts,” Likhachev told media.
Likhachev also mentioned that Russia had already helped China build four reactors and is in the process of constructing four more, highlighting the enduring nature of the partnership. He emphasized that nuclear cooperation between the two nations is expected to last for many decades.
At present, China operates the world’s third-largest fleet of nuclear reactors, behind the US and France, but is rapidly expanding its nuclear capacity both domestically and through international collaborations.
The announcement came just one day after Russia and China signed 22 new agreements during President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to Beijing. These agreements spanned a range of sectors, from energy and science to agriculture, healthcare, and media.
Putin had first attended a two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin, a northern Chinese port city, before continuing his trip to Beijing to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and participate in a large military parade in the capital to mark the end of World War Two, following Japan’s formal surrender.
“China has grandiose plans for the development of nuclear energy. The goal is to catch up and surpass the US in installed capacity, which means reaching a capacity of more than 100 gigawatts,” Likhachev told media.
Likhachev also mentioned that Russia had already helped China build four reactors and is in the process of constructing four more, highlighting the enduring nature of the partnership. He emphasized that nuclear cooperation between the two nations is expected to last for many decades.
At present, China operates the world’s third-largest fleet of nuclear reactors, behind the US and France, but is rapidly expanding its nuclear capacity both domestically and through international collaborations.
The announcement came just one day after Russia and China signed 22 new agreements during President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to Beijing. These agreements spanned a range of sectors, from energy and science to agriculture, healthcare, and media.
Putin had first attended a two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin, a northern Chinese port city, before continuing his trip to Beijing to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and participate in a large military parade in the capital to mark the end of World War Two, following Japan’s formal surrender.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment