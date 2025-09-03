Morocco Prepares for 2030 FIFA World Cup
(MENAFN) Morocco, one of the six countries hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup, is actively preparing the Grand Stade de Tanger in Tangier for the upcoming international event.
Since securing the rights to host the tournament last year, the nation has been moving rapidly with its preparations.
Among the key venues is the Ibn Battuta Stadium, one of Morocco’s largest stadiums, named after the famous explorer and originally inaugurated in 2011 with a seating capacity of 45,000.
After undergoing a comprehensive redesign, the stadium’s name has officially changed to the Grand Stade de Tanger.
The Moroccan government has invested $360 million in modernizing the stadium, a project that was nearly 95% finished by early September.
The renovation aims not only to improve the stadium's functionality but also to expand the number of spectators it can accommodate.
Architect Anouar Amaoui, who was responsible for the stadium’s initial design, led the renovation efforts.
Key changes include removing the athletics track to enhance sightlines for fans and introducing new VIP sections modeled after the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta, USA.
Thanks to these improvements, the stadium's capacity has increased to 75,000 spectators.
Additionally, the Grand Stade de Tanger now serves as the home venue for Ittihad Tanger, a team competing in Morocco’s First Division.
Since securing the rights to host the tournament last year, the nation has been moving rapidly with its preparations.
Among the key venues is the Ibn Battuta Stadium, one of Morocco’s largest stadiums, named after the famous explorer and originally inaugurated in 2011 with a seating capacity of 45,000.
After undergoing a comprehensive redesign, the stadium’s name has officially changed to the Grand Stade de Tanger.
The Moroccan government has invested $360 million in modernizing the stadium, a project that was nearly 95% finished by early September.
The renovation aims not only to improve the stadium's functionality but also to expand the number of spectators it can accommodate.
Architect Anouar Amaoui, who was responsible for the stadium’s initial design, led the renovation efforts.
Key changes include removing the athletics track to enhance sightlines for fans and introducing new VIP sections modeled after the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta, USA.
Thanks to these improvements, the stadium's capacity has increased to 75,000 spectators.
Additionally, the Grand Stade de Tanger now serves as the home venue for Ittihad Tanger, a team competing in Morocco’s First Division.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment