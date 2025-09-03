Mercurius At The 11Th India International MSME Expo & Summit 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mercurius was delighted to be a part of the 11th India International MSME Expo & Summit – 2025, held from 28–30 August 2025 at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi. Organized by the MSME Development Forum, with the support of the Ministry of MSME along with multiple ministries, industry bodies, and corporate partners, the Expo continues to be India's premier platform dedicated to MSMEs, startups, investment, and trade.
This year's edition brought together 500+ exhibitors and more than 40,000 business owners, professionals, and industry leaders from diverse sectors, including Railways, Defense, IT & Electronics, Pharma & Healthcare, Telecom, Civil Aviation, and Tourism. Alongside the exhibition, a series of high-powered conferences explored global trade, market access strategies, franchise opportunities, new government policies, and affordable technology solutions-providing a rich learning and networking environment.
At the Mercurius stall, we had the opportunity to interact with hundreds of entrepreneurs, startups, and MSME owners who sought clarity on critical business issues. Our team of senior partners and experts addressed queries on startup registration, trademark protection, fundraising strategies, financial structuring, IPO readiness, and compliance matters. Each interaction turned into a meaningful conversation, reflecting the real challenges and aspirations of India's MSME community.
The response was heartening. Visitors expressed their appreciation for the practical insights and one-on-one guidance they received, and many requested follow-up consultations after the event. It reinforced our belief that accessible, trustworthy advisory support can truly empower businesses to overcome hurdles and scale with confidence.
The Expo also provided valuable opportunities to connect with stakeholders, investors, and international delegates. The presence of global leaders, including the Sheikh of Ajman, highlighted the increasing international interest in India's MSME ecosystem and the growing potential for cross-border collaborations.
At Mercurius, we remain committed to empowering MSMEs and startups with financial clarity, regulatory compliance, and growth-focused strategies. Our participation in this Expo reflects not just our services, but our larger mission-to help businesses thrive in India and beyond, and to contribute to the success story of MSMEs shaping India's economic future.
