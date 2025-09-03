King, Crown Prince Attend Ceremony Marking 1500Th Anniversary Of Prophet's Birth
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 3 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday attended a ceremony at Al Husseiniya Palace marking the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of Prophet Mohammad, peace be upon him, which falls on Friday.
The ceremony, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, included a recital of verses from the Holy Quran, as well as the recital of verses from a poem written by the late King Abdullah I celebrating the virtues of the Prophet.
A number of Royal Family members, and senior officials, as well as Islamic scholars and Christian leaders, attended the ceremony.
