His Majesty (HM) The King Congratulates President Of Turkmenistan On National Day

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations and His best wishes for good health and happiness to Berdimuhamedow as well as for continued progress and prosperity to the brotherly Turkmen people.

His Majesty the King also expressed that the Kingdom of Morocco values its cordial relations with Turkmenistan, stressing that He is looking forward to seeing them further strengthened to promote closer ties and more fruitful cooperation, for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly peoples.

