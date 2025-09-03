Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Macron Describes US Visa Denial for Palestinians as Unacceptable

2025-09-03 09:00:05
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has strongly condemned a recent U.S. decision to deny entry visas to Palestinian officials prior to a key United Nations gathering focused on the Israel-Palestine issue.

Labeling the action as "unacceptable," Macron urged the reversal of the move and stressed the necessity of upholding Palestinian participation in line with the Host Country Agreement.

"The American decision not to grant visas to Palestinian officials is unacceptable. We call for this measure to be reversed and for Palestinian representation to be ensured in accordance with the Host Country Agreement," Macron stated on Tuesday through the social media platform X, owned by the U.S. tech giant.

Macron revealed that he had spoken with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with whom he is set to jointly lead the upcoming Conference on the Two-State Solution, scheduled for September 22 in New York.

He emphasized that the goal of the event is to gather the "broadest possible international support" for the Two-State Solution, which he described as the sole route to addressing the legitimate goals of both Palestinians and Israelis.

The French head of state outlined several prerequisites for lasting peace in the region, including the establishment of a sustained ceasefire, the liberation of all hostages, large-scale delivery of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, and the initiation of a stabilization operation within the territory.

He also insisted that Hamas must be disarmed and excluded from future governance in Gaza, while simultaneously advocating for the reform and empowerment of the Palestinian Authority.

"No offensive, annexation attempt, or forced displacement of populations will derail the momentum we have created with the Crown Prince—momentum that many partners have already joined," Macron added.

According to him, the upcoming conference is intended to be a "decisive turning point" that advances peace and bolsters security across the region.

