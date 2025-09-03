Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Su-25 Developer Yuri Ivashechkin Passes Away at 91

2025-09-03 08:27:31
(MENAFN) Yuri Ivashechkin, renowned for his role in designing the Su-25 fighter jet and leading the early stages of Russia's SSJ-100 passenger aircraft program, has passed away at the age of 91, Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) announced Wednesday.

A statement from UAC, quoted by a news agency, mourned the loss: “One of our company’s outstanding employees, Yuri Viktorovich Ivashechkin, a wonderful person, a highly qualified specialist and mentor, has died suddenly. We will keep the memory of Yuri Viktorovich in our hearts.”

Ivashechkin was instrumental in developing the Su-25, a close air support aircraft that has seen widespread use since the 1980s. He also led the early efforts behind the SSJ-100, Russia’s first modern regional jet launched in the 2000s, aimed at revitalizing the nation's civil aviation industry post-Soviet Union.

The Su-25, also known as Frogfoot by NATO, became one of the most iconic Soviet-era aircraft, serving in numerous conflict zones from Afghanistan to Ukraine. Its durability and adaptability in challenging battlefield environments cemented its reputation as a reliable warplane.

Ivashechkin’s later work on the SSJ-100 sought to help Russia regain a foothold in global civil aviation after decades of stagnation in the sector.

