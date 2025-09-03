KTM AVTODOM announced three new products at once: KTM 390 series motorcycles of the Travel, Dual Sport and Supermoto series
(MENAFN- Abtodom) The KTM AVTODOM dealership center hosted the premiere of three new products of the popular KTM 390 series of motorcycles — Adventure R, Enduro R and SMC R in August. The model range combines the sporty character of the brand and modern technological solutions.
Each model is focused on different driving styles. KTM 390 Adventure R is designed for long routes and travel in any road conditions: high seating position, 272 mm clearance and adjustable WP APEX suspension. The heart of the motorcycle is a single-cylinder engine with a volume of 398.7 cc. It develops a power of 44 Hp and a maximum torque of 39 N m. The steel frame is covered with powder paint. This provides protection against corrosion and damage. The gas tank capacity is 14 liters. Low dry weight (165 kg) and generous ground clearance of 272 mm ensure comfort and confidence on and off-road.
The KTM 390 Enduro R is the choice of those who value versatility. A lightweight frame, 270 mm ground clearance, adjustable suspension with 230 mm travel and a dry weight of 159 kg make it ideal for maneuvering on rough terrain. Perfectly matched suspension geometry turns the ride into a pleasure accessible to every rider. Wheel adjustment allows customizing the motorcycle to own riding style and track conditions. Low fuel consumption - about 3.4 liters per 100 km - means that the motorcycle can cover long distances without additional refueling. Single-cylinder unit with a volume of 398.7 cc, a power of 44 Hp and 39 Nm of torque is located under the hood of the motorcycle. The model was developed specifically for lovers of freedom of movement and off-road riding.
The KTM 390 SMC R is a sports super moto with an emphasis on street driving. Spoke wheels, WP Apex suspension, powerful brakes and a weight of only 154 kg allow feeling maximum control and drive on city highways. The motorcycle is equipped with the same powerful power plant as the rest of the 390 series. The single-cylinder engine with a volume of 398.7 cc produces 44 Hp and 39 Nm of torque. The efficient Bosch ECU engine cooling system together with the Ride-by-Wire injection system contributes to maximum control of the motorcycle even on the most difficult track. The developers equipped the SMC R with a reliable braking system with radial caliper mount and a floating disc. This increases the degree of control over speed and allows accurately calculating the trajectory of movement.
The new KTM 390 Adventure R, Enduro R and SMC R are available for order at KTM AVTODOM now.
“We are confident that everyone will find among our new products the motorcycle that perfectly suits their lifestyle. We have the perfect offer for everyone, regardless of their driving style. Those who love adventures and long journeys, fans of active urban rhythm and connoisseurs of versatility on any road will find a motorcycle for themselves with us,” commented Mikhail Razvozzhaev, head of the import department at KTM AVTODOM.
