UAE National Team wins four medals, ranks fourth at Asian Mixed Martial Arts Youth Championship in Bahrain
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, September 3, 2025: The UAE National Team delivered a strong performance at the first-ever Asian Mixed Martial Arts (AMMA) Youth Championship, held under the supervision of the Asian MMA Association at Khalifa Sports City in Bahrain from August 29 to 30. Competing against top young talents from across Asia, the team secured four medals—one gold, two silver, and one bronze. Despite fielding only five athletes, the team finished fourth in the overall national team rankings.
The event marked the first continental youth championship for the sport, highlighting the rapid growth of combat sports across Asia. The championship also provided athletes with valuable experience ahead of the Asian Youth Games set to take place in October.
The UAE’s medal haul was led by Omar Alraeesi, who captured gold in the under-18 Traditional MMA men’s -60kg division. The two silver medals came through Abdulla Aldarmaki in the under-18 Modern MMA men’s -50kg category and Omar Almarzooqi in the under-18 Traditional MMA men’s -65kg division, while Ahmad Abdulraheem secured bronze in the under-18 Modern MMA men’s -65kg class.
Mohammed Al Hosani, a member of the MMA Committee of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, praised the athletes for their achievement. “This is a proud moment for the UAE and a testament to the hard work of our young athletes. Their performance in the tournament reflects the growth of mixed martial arts in our country and strengthens our commitment to developing the sport at the grassroots level and to developing talent across age groups. We see this as an important step towards preparing our athletes for bigger continental and global stages,” he said.
“The team’s success at the AMMA Youth Championship motivates us to exert maximum efforts for upcoming continental competitions and enhances our chances of reaching the podium at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain,” he added.
Gold medallist Omar Alraeesi added: “Participating in the first Asian Youth Championship and reaching the podium reflects the importance of the achievement and the great efforts made by the players in the face of strong competition. I dedicate this gold medal to our beloved country, its leadership and people, and I look forward to representing the UAE again in the Asian Youth Games.”
