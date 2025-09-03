Able To Change Recovery Expands Focus On Mindfulness-Based Therapy For Mental Health And Addiction

Research over the past two decades suggests mindfulness-based approaches can lower relapse rates in those with recurrent depression.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Able2Change Orange County Drug & Alcohol Rehab , an addiction and mental health treatment center serving Orange County since 1999, is drawing attention to mindfulness-based therapy as an important tool for people working through mental health conditions and substance use struggles.

Mindfulness in a clinical setting isn't about sitting cross-legged on a mountaintop. It's a structured practice that combines breathing techniques, guided meditation, and present-moment awareness with traditional therapy. The goal is fairly simple: help people pause, notice what they're experiencing, and choose how to respond rather than reacting on autopilot. For someone facing depression, anxiety, or persistent cravings, that pause may be the difference between relapse and progress.

Research over the past two decades suggests mindfulness-based approaches can lower relapse rates in those with recurrent depression, ease symptoms of anxiety, and help people in recovery manage cravings more effectively. That said, the practice doesn't work the same for everyone. Some clients embrace it quickly, while others find it frustrating at first. In both cases, therapists at Able To Change encourage clients to start small-maybe a few minutes of focused breathing each day-and build from there.

At the center, mindfulness-based therapy is woven into broader treatment plans that may also include Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), or trauma-focused care. The mix depends on the individual. By offering mindfulness alongside these more established therapies, clinicians aim to give clients both immediate coping tools and long-term strategies for managing stress and emotional triggers.

For more than 25 years, Able To Change Recovery has provided residential and outpatient services across Orange County, working with individuals and families at different stages of recovery. The center's approach is pragmatic: no single therapy works for everyone, but the right combination, applied consistently, often does.

About Able To Change Recovery

Founded in 1999, Able To Change Recovery in San Juan Capistrano, CA, has been a trusted provider of addiction and mental health services. With programs ranging from residential to outpatient care, the center focuses on evidence-based treatment, individualized care, and long-term recovery.



