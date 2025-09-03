Real Fleet Solutions Doubles Down On Service Industries With Summer-Ready Fleet Upfits

Service Pod-rear left qtr view by Real Fleet Solutions

Service Pod-rear right qtr view by Real Fleet Solutions

Service Pod-rear view of upfit compact truck with equipment by Real Fleet Solutions

Real Fleet Solutions and Advanced Work Vans debut the Service Pod-an efficient, compact truck upfit designed to boost productivity for service pros.

COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Real Fleet Solutions and Advanced Work Vans, a national leader in commercial vehicle upfitting, has announced the launch of its latest innovation-the Service Pod, a purpose-built upfit designed specifically for professionals an electrician, handyman, HVAC, plumber etc. This announcement marks a strategic expansion of Real Fleet Solutions' commitment to delivering highly specialized, high-performance solutions tailored to the evolving needs of service-focused industries.For more information, visitBacked by more than 30 years of experience in specialty vehicle design and upfitting, Real Fleet Solutions continues to lead with craftsmanship, innovation, and customer-focused engineering. The Service Pod is the latest example of that commitment-created to improve field efficiency, reduce operator fatigue, and streamline fleet integration for companies servicing residential, commercial, and municipal contracts.“The Service Pod was developed in collaboration with Advanced Work Vans to address operational constraints faced by service professionals,” said Jennifer Allen, spokesperson for Real Fleet Solutions.“From limited truck bed space to the need for fast, reliable setups, the Service Pod addresses operational and storage challenges with a modular design and durable materials.”Tailored for Performance and PracticalityThe Service Pod is available in two bed sizes to fit popular compact trucks. The 4.5 ft pod is engineered for the Ford Maverick, while the 6 ft version fits seamlessly in Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Frontier models. This flexibility ensures companies of all sizes can access a plug-and-play solution without needing to overhaul their current fleet.Key features of the Service Pod include:.Easy-In, Easy-Out Install.Bed-Slide & Drawer Systems.Ladder Rack.Nationwide shipping availableDesigned for rapid deployment and rugged use, the Service Pod allows for same-day installation and immediate operational use. It's ideal for expanding fleets, single-route operators, and growing businesses looking to invest in field-ready solutions with minimal downtime.Commitment to Industry SpecializationAs service industries increasingly demand specialized tools to maintain competitive performance, Real Fleet Solutions is expanding its product line to directly address those needs. The Service Pod is more than a seasonal offering-it's a sign of what's to come.“Service Professionals need gear that works as hard as they do,” said Jennifer Allen.“Our Advanced Work Van team tailored the Service Pod with the details that matter-efficient layouts, easy-access systems, and rugged materials that withstand daily wear.”Support That Goes Beyond the BuildIn addition to design and manufacturing, Real Fleet Solutions offers nationwide shipping, on-site support, and repair services across multiple Florida locations-including Palmetto, Cocoa, Jacksonville, and Orlando. Real Fleet Solutions also partners with mobile repair affiliates for emergency or regional service needs, ensuring clients stay operational when it matters most.About Real Fleet SolutionsFounded in 1990, Real Fleet Solutions provides commercial vehicle upfitting services for the pest control, lawn care and general service industries. The company offers design, fabrication and support services to fleet operators across the United States. Additional details about the Service Pod are available at .

