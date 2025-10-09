How AI Is Accelerating Innovation In Agriculture
On CNH combines, tractors, and sprayers, AI systems make complex decisions in real time, from steering vehicles to optimizing inputs all to improve productivity and yields. Technologies such as SenseApplyTM sprayer automation use machine vision to apply treatment only where needed, cutting herbicide use and increasing productivity for farmers each year.
In their latest A Sustainable Year story, CNH experts, including Head of Technology Strategies and Product Innovation, Francesca Protano, share how AI is making farming smarter, faster, and more sustainable. The story also features insights from Dr. Dennis Buckmaster, professor and expert in digital agriculture and AI at Purdue University, on how AI and connectivity are shaping the future of farming.
Read the full story here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
- The Bitcoin Way Launches Panama Discovery Trip - A Premium 3-Day Plan B Experience
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
CommentsNo comment