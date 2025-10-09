How AI Is Accelerating Innovation In Agriculture

MENAFN - 3BL) AI is reshaping agriculture - and CNH , a world-class equipment, technology and services company, is at the forefront of this transformation. In one of the world's oldest industries, they have been supporting farmers through innovation and engineering for over 180 years. Today, as they face challenges such as constrained farming land, a changing climate and labor shortages, CNH are delivering AI-powered solutions that help them work smarter and more sustainably.

On CNH combines, tractors, and sprayers, AI systems make complex decisions in real time, from steering vehicles to optimizing inputs all to improve productivity and yields. Technologies such as SenseApplyTM sprayer automation use machine vision to apply treatment only where needed, cutting herbicide use and increasing productivity for farmers each year.

In their latest A Sustainable Year story, CNH experts, including Head of Technology Strategies and Product Innovation, Francesca Protano, share how AI is making farming smarter, faster, and more sustainable. The story also features insights from Dr. Dennis Buckmaster, professor and expert in digital agriculture and AI at Purdue University, on how AI and connectivity are shaping the future of farming.

Read the full story here .