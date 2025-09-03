Founders Metals Hits Deep High-Grade Mineralization At Upper Antino 18.0 M Of 6.14 G/T Gold From 450 M

Colin Padget, President and CEO, commented: "These results support our geological model and confirm that high-grade mineralization continues at depth, significantly increasing the potential scale of Upper Antino. High-grade intersections in drill hole FR138 include 18.0 m of 6.14 g/t Au and 5.0 m of 10.61 g/t Au demonstrating that Founders is beginning to successfully target high-grade gold at depth. We are excited about the ongoing drilling at Upper Antino and Maria Geralda and look forward to getting back out to other exploration targets this Fall."

Drilling Highlights



High-grade depth extension success: Drill hole FR138 supports the thesis of repeating, high-grade ore shoots at over 450 m vertical depth within broader, mineralized structures (Figures 3 & 4)



18.0 m of 6.14 g/t Au from 550.0 m

5.0 m of 10.61 g/t Au from 516.0 m

Parallel shears between Froyo and Donut: Recent intercepts demonstrate the continued growth along strike and at depth in parallel shears



Mineralization in parallel shears to the north intersecting 15.6 m of 1.25 g/t Au from surface (FR134)



Furthest east parallel structure confirmed to ~250 m vertical depth with 8.0 m of 1.11 g/t Au from 312.0 m (FR138) Gold vein intersected in recent drilling testing southern extension : assays are pending and will be released once received (Figure 5)

Geology Discussion

Systematic drilling at Upper Antino has intercepted multiple kilometre-scale, gold-bearing shears with strong vertical continuity. The current deep drilling program has doubled the vertical extent from 280 m to ~500 m vertical depth with FR138 confirming the presence of high-grade gold at these levels with 18.0 m of 6.14 g/t Au and 5.0 m of 10.61 g/t Au in drill core beginning at approximately ~450 m vertical depth.

We note the increasing width of an intrusive body (tonalite) with depth and a coincident increase in strain intensity throughout. Figure 3 shows the highest-grade intervals in drill hole FR138 occur near the footwall margin of this intrusive, with gold also present in other substantial shears up-hole.

Step-out exploration drilling approximately 500 metres north did not intersect significant gold mineralization over a 4-hole fence (FR110-113), however, gold was present over a 24-metre interval in FR129 extending Upper Antino gold mineralization by ~200 m north of previous work. Follow-up drilling intends to target west of FR110 where gold mineralization may extend following the dominant regional geologic fabric and where recent mapping/prospecting work identified quartz veins and shearing at surface.

Ongoing Work at Antino

Four drill rigs are currently turning at Antino. The Company's current activities are:



Continue drilling along strike and at depth on Upper Antino

Drilling at Maria Geralda with results pending

Completing Parbo auger program Ongoing surface exploration programs to provide structural context for Phase 2 drilling across high-priority targets including Van Gogh, Da Vinci and Lawa

This comprehensive exploration approach positions Founders to unlock the Antino Project's full potential while systematically advancing multiple high-potential targets.

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on advancing the Antino Gold Project located in Suriname, South America, in the heart of the Guiana Shield. Antino is 20,000 hectares and has produced over 500,000 ounces of gold from historical surface and alluvial mining to date1. The Company is systematically advancing one of Suriname's most promising gold exploration and development opportunities with drill-confirmed, district-scale potential. Founders is committed to responsible exploration, community engagement, and delivering long-term value to shareholders through technical excellence and strategic growth in the Guiana Shield.

12022 Technical Report - Antino Project; Suriname, South America. K. Raffle, BSc, P. Geo & Rock Lefrançois, BSc, P.Geo.







Figure 1: Antino Property Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2: Upper Antino Plan Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



-





Figure 3: Upper Antino Cross-Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 4: Upper Antino Long Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 5: Gold Vein in Southern Extension on Pending Froyo Hole

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Table 1: Drill Hole Assay Results