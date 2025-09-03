Founders Metals Hits Deep High-Grade Mineralization At Upper Antino 18.0 M Of 6.14 G/T Gold From 450 M
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval* (m)
|Au (g/t)
|FR138
|312.0
|320.0
|8.00
|1.11
|and
|330.0
|334.0
|4.00
|0.90
|and
|516.0
|521.0
|5.00
|10.61
|and
|550.0
|568.0
|18.00
|6.14
|and
|593.0
|595.0
|2.00
|13.57
|FR134
|0.0
|15.6
|15.60
|1.25
|and
|81.0
|83.0
|2.00
|1.13
|and
|197.0
|208.0
|11.00
|0.29
|and
|298.0
|299.0
|1.00
|3.76
|and
|354.0
|366.0
|12.00
|0.34
|FR130
|0.0
|3.60
|3.60
|0.70
|and
|17.1
|18.6
|1.50
|2.24
|and
|267.0
|269.0
|2.00
|1.24
|FR132
|NSA
|FR129
|125.0
|149.0
|24.00
|0.32
|FR127
|125.0
|127.0
|2.00
|0.46
|and
|284.0
|286.0
|2.00
|0.45
|FR124
|NSA
|FR113
|NSA**
|FR112
|NSA**
|FR111
|NSA**
|FR110
|NSA**
*Intervals are down-hole depths. True widths of mineralization are estimated to be approximately 85% of the down-hole interval based on preliminary results and observations. All are diamond drill holes .
** Step-out exploration holes >500 metres from known mineralization when drilled
Table 2: Drill Hole Locations
|Hole ID
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Depth (m)
|FR138
|817316.02
|401509.26
|195.57
|249.90
|-55.10
|701.00
|FR134
|817132.59
|401603.90
|157.26
|260.10
|-60.40
|566.00
|FR132
|817207.68
|401934.67
|226.38
|260.00
|-50.40
|412.95
|FR130
|817105.66
|401699.79
|158.78
|260.30
|-60.30
|587.06
|FR129
|816847.41
|402188.74
|232.03
|260.10
|-50.00
|260.12
|FR127
|817020.83
|402226.66
|257.83
|260.30
|-50.00
|301.77
|FR124
|817175.23
|402245.71
|255.70
|260.00
|-50.40
|299.02
|FR113
|817261.99
|402516.00
|158.51
|260.00
|-50.20
|254.05
|FR112
|817115.84
|402523.37
|157.72
|260.00
|-50.00
|200.00
|FR111
|817007.58
|402524.63
|167.93
|260.10
|-50.30
|218.07
|FR110
|816867.37
|402500.33
|172.53
|259.80
|-50.50
|212.00
*The coordinate reference system is WGS 84, UTM zone 21N (EPSG 32621)
Quality Assurance and Control
Samples were analyzed at FILAB Suriname, a Bureau Veritas Certified Laboratory in Paramaribo, Suriname (a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015). Samples are crushed to 75% passing 2.35 mm screen, riffle split (700 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 88 μm. Samples were analyzed using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Founders Metals inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control. External QA-QC checks are performed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Lima, Peru (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Drill intervals with visible gold are assayed using metallic screening. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.
Qualified Persons
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Per: " Colin Padget "
Colin Padget
President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director
