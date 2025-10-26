403
Lula accuses UN of being useless in preventing major war
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sharply criticized the United Nations Security Council on Saturday, saying it has become ineffective in preventing major conflicts.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim after their bilateral meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Lula declared that the UN has “stopped functioning” and warned that the lack of effective global governance cannot continue. “Today, the United Nations Security Council doesn’t work. It simply doesn’t,” he said. “Every major war in recent times has been started by countries that are members of that very Council, without consultation, without accountability.”
He also questioned how council members can remain silent while “prolonged suffering and genocide” occur in Gaza.
Lula arrived in Malaysia for a three-day visit to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit as a guest of the chair, marking his first visit to the country since beginning his current term in January 2023. He is also scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump during the summit.
The Brazilian leader further criticized major world powers for failing to meet their climate commitments, emphasizing that the effects of the climate crisis disproportionately impact the poor.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar praised Lula as a leader committed to workers’ rights, social justice, and humanitarian causes, including addressing the situation in Gaza and climate change. “We agreed to deepen cooperation in trade and investment, energy, food and agricultural technology, education, culture, and high-tech sectors,” Anwar wrote on social media after the meeting. “This visit reflects our shared values of humanity, justice, and dignity — and our commitment to strengthen ties between Southeast Asia and Latin America for a more prosperous and humane world,” he added.
