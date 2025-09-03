Norwegian Salmon Exports Caught On US Tariff Hook

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Oslo: Norwegian salmon exports to the United States plunged in August in the wake of US tariffs, according to data published Wednesday.

The administration of US President Donald Trump imposed with effect from August 7 additional tariffs of 15 percent on Norwegian produce -- fish included.

Salmon exports promptly dived 15 percent across the month, said the Norwegian Seafood Council, a public body tasked with promotion of exports.

"There are different customs tariffs for different countries, and in August, the Norwegian krone strengthened against the dollar compared to the same month last year," said the Council's CEO Christian Chramer.

"This lifted the prices of Norwegian seafood in the US market."

Those factors combined to benefit salmon sales for countries subject to lower tariffs.

Salmon from Chile -- the world's second-largest producer after Norway -- is subject to a 10-percent tariff, as is the United Kingdom, the Faroe Islands and Greenland, Chramer told broadcaster TV2. Salmon from Canada is exempt.

Seafood is Norway's second-largest export item after hydrocarbons.