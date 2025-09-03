S. Africa demands truce in Sudan as situation is escalating
(MENAFN) South Africa has urged Sudan’s warring sides to immediately lay down their arms and return to peace talks, stressing that only “inclusive dialogue” can end the conflict that has continued since April 2023.
Clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have resulted in thousands of deaths and forced millions to flee their homes. According to South Africa’s Foreign Ministry, the war has become a “humanitarian and refugee crisis” characterized by civilian casualties, the destruction of infrastructure, and widespread displacement across Sudan and neighboring states.
“South Africa stands in solidarity with the people of Sudan, especially women and children, who continue to face the plight of this war,” the ministry said, while repeating its call for a ceasefire and renewed negotiations.
Officials highlighted the situation in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, “which has been besieged for over 500 days.” Reports noted that heavy shelling earlier in August struck crowded districts, including the city’s main market, killing 24 people and injuring at least 55.
The statement also warned that the violence risks undermining regional security and economic stability. It called for the safeguarding of civilians, full respect for international humanitarian law, and unrestricted delivery of aid, particularly in El Fasher.
“There can be no military solution to the conflict, which must be resolved in a peaceful manner on the basis of a Sudanese-owned and Sudanese-led inclusive dialogue, paving the way to a peaceful transition process where a civilian-led, democratic Government, can steer the country towards harmony, reconciliation and redevelopment,” the ministry emphasized.
