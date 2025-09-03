Colombia's Growing External Gap And Why It Matters
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's central bank shows the country ran a $2.6 billion current account deficit in Q2 2025-2.5% of GDP-up $0.5 billion from Q1.
This gap means Colombia imported far more goods and services than it exported and paid out nearly $3 billion in profits and interest to foreign investors. Remittances of $4.2 billion helped, but not enough to balance flows.
Foreign direct investment partly fills the hole. In H1 2025, FDI reached $6.58 billion, a slight 1.5% rise from last year. Oil and mining attracted 30% of that capital, financial services 27%, and manufacturing 15%.
Equity stakes made up $3 billion, reinvested earnings $2.49 billion, and intercompany loans $1 billion. Strong FDI shows investor trust, yet any slowdown would force Colombia into costlier borrowing.
Behind these figures lies a cautionary tale. Persistent deficits push Colombia into deeper external debt, weaken the peso, and stoke inflation.
A concurrent fiscal shortfall-potentially 7.5% of GDP-could amplify risks, creating the largest budget gap in history. Unrecorded dollars tied to illicit drug networks further cloud the picture, inflating apparent dollar availability and complicating policy.
Colombia must attract stable, long-term capital and boost exports to close its external gap. By improving domestic savings, diversifying industries, and enhancing export competitiveness, the nation can reduce reliance on foreign funds.
Achieving that balance remains vital to shield Colombia from global market swings and secure its economic future.
