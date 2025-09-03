US Open 2025: Can Novak Djokovic Halt Carlos Alcaraz's Perfect No-Set-Loss Run In Semifinal?

The World No.7 and Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has kept his hopes alive for the record-breaking Grand Slam title as he entered the semifinal of the men's singles at the US Open 2025. Djokovic defeated Taylor Fritz of the USA in four sets - 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinal to seal his spot in the final four at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday night, September 2.

Djokovic made it to the 14th semifinal at the US Open, equalling Jimmy Connors' record for the most semifinal appearances at the Grand Slam. The 38-year-old shattered Chris Evert's record of 52 Grand Slam appearances, while becoming the oldest player to reach the semifinals of all four Majors in a single calendar year. With a record-breaking spree, the Serbian has continued his impressive run of form in his 19th appearance at the New York Major.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz is aiming for the second US Open triumph as he defeated Jiri Lehecka of Czechslovakia in three straight sets - 6-4, 6-2, 6-4, in the quarterfinal at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Stage Set for Epic Clash

Though Novak Djokovic is just two wins away from becoming the first player to clinch 25 Grand Slams, the Serbian has to pass Carlos Alcaraz's test in the semifinal. Djokovic and Alcaraz have met only once in the ongoing calendar year, with Djokovic defeating the Spaniard in the Australian Open quarterfinal.

Overall, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz faced off 8 times in their career, with the Serbian leading 5-3. The last time two locked horns in the semifinal of a Grand Slam was at the French Open in 2023, where Djokovic defeated Alcaraz in three sets. Since then, both faced off in the finals of the Majors, both at Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024, where the Spaniard triumphed on both occasions.

For the time, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will face off in the semifinal at a hard-court Grand Slam event, adding a new chapter to their already intense rivalry.

The rivalry has been the most talked about ever since Alcaraz stunned the tennis world by defeating Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon final, and their upcoming semifinal clash at the US Open 2025 adds another chapter to their rivalry, promising a high-stakes showdown between two champions from different generations, each vying for supremacy on the biggest stage.

Alcaraz's impressive run a threat to Djokovic

Heading into the semifinal clash, Novak Djokovic has been posed with a potential threat by Carlos Alcaraz, who has been on an impressive run of form at the US Open 2025. Alcaraz's form is so impressive that he has yet to drop a set in the tournament, making his perfect 15-0 record en route to the semifinal and signaling a formidable challenge for Djokovic.

Interestingly, Alcaraz played a tie-breaker only once in his US Open campaign, which came against Arthur Rinderknech of France in the first set of the fourth round, highlighting his dominant form and ability to close out matches efficiently without letting opponents gain any advantage.

Carlos Alcaraz carried on his impressive run of form from the Cincinnati Masters, where he dropped just two sets en route to the final, where the Spaniard claimed the title after Jannik Sinner retired from the match due to illness. further cementing his confidence and momentum heading into the US Open semifinal against Djokovic.

Can Djokovic end Alcaraz's dominant run?

Right after the respective quarterfinal victories, the focus quickly shifted to the upcoming semifinal clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Speaking at the press conference, the Serbian expressed his confidence to be fit to play against the Spaniard, especially for the five-set battle. Djokovic was happy to have another shot at playing against Alcaraz.

“The next couple of days is really key for me to really get my body in shape and ready to battle five sets if it's needed,“ the 38-year-old said.

"I just would really love that. Would love to be fit enough to play and to play, you know, potentially five sets with Carlos. I know that my best tennis is going to be required, but I'd rise to the occasion.

“Here we are. I have another chance, another shot. Hopefully, as I said, I can be fit enough and play well enough to keep up with Carlos," he added.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to lock horns fifth time at Grand Slams, and either of them will take a 3-2 lead in their head-to-head record at major tournaments. While Djokovic aims for the record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, Alcaraz is eyeing the sixth Grand Slam triumph after missing out on it at the Wimbledon final this year.