Changan CS35 Plus blends sportiness with smart innovation
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) The Changan CS35 Plus is a statement of style, agility, and intelligent design. Combining bold looks with cutting-edge features, it has quickly become a standout choice for drivers in Oman who want performance and technology in one sleek package.
The bold and dynamic compact SUV that blends style with intelligent design is available in two well-equipped versions, the Trend and the Limited. Both variants share the same spirited 1.4-litre turbocharged engine with Blue Core Powertrain Technology, delivering 156 hp and 260 Nm of torque through a smooth seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. This powertrain, built on the principles of power, clean and quiet, ensures the CS35 Plus provides efficient performance, low emissions, and a refined, enjoyable drive.
Sportiness is immediately evident in the CS35 Plus, with its athletic stance, bold grille, and sleek LED headlamps. The Trend model sets the tone with 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, LED lighting, and body-coloured door handles for a clean, contemporary look. The Limited takes sportiness up a notch with 18-inch alloys and a panoramic sunroof, adding sophistication to its dynamic appearance.
Both variants of CS35 Plus feature leather seating, a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, and a digital instrument cluster to keep drivers connected and informed. The Limited adds an extra layer of intelligence with wireless phone charging, a 7-inch LCD instrument cluster, ambient lighting, and an electric tailgate, while the Trend focuses on practicality with features like keyless entry, remote engine start, and a push start button.
Performance is agile yet efficient, with the turbocharged engine providing lively acceleration for city driving while staying smooth and controlled on longer journeys. Thanks to Changan’s Blue Core engineering, the CS35 Plus balances sporty performance with impressive fuel efficiency and quiet, refined operation.
Safety is another strength of the CS35 Plus. Both variants come with essentials such as ABS with EBD, electronic parking brake, hill hold control, and front airbags. The Limited further enhances driver confidence with adaptive cruise control, 360-degree view camera, forward collision warning, and curtain airbags, offering advanced protection from every angle.
With the Trend offering practicality and the Limited delivering premium touches and cutting-edge technology, the Changan CS35 Plus stands out as a sporty, intelligent compact SUV built to elevate every journey.
