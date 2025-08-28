Oman Arab Bank Launches Back-To-School Campaign With Instant OMR 5 Discount For Credit Cardholders

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Muscat. 27 August 2025. Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has unveiled a special back-to-school promotion designed to reward its credit cardholders during the busy school shopping season. From 27th to 30th August 2025, OAB Credit Cardholders can enjoy an instant OMR 5 discount when spending OMR 20 or more on school-related items at LuLu Hypermarket Oman, both in-store and online.

This limited-time initiative reflects OAB's commitment to encouraging smarter spending by providing meaningful value to families preparing for the new academic year. The offer applies exclusively to eligible transactions made with OAB Credit Cards and is valid only for school supplies, stationery, accessories, and other educational essentials.

Juma Al Fulaiti, Deputy Head of Retail Banking at Oman Arab Bank, said,“With this campaign, we aim to make back-to-school shopping easier for parents and caregivers. Our focus is on delivering accessible value to our customers when it matters most. We are committed to offering flexible financial solutions that meet the needs of families at the start of the school year”

The campaign also underscores OAB's strategy of partnering with leading merchants to create mutually beneficial opportunities for customers and businesses alike. Beyond seasonal promotions, the bank continues to enhance its digital banking services and offer exclusive perks across its credit card portfolio, including cashback rewards, fee waivers, and lifestyle benefits. OAB invites all eligible customers to take advantage of this limited-time offer.