Oman Arab Bank Launches Back-To-School Campaign With Instant OMR 5 Discount For Credit Cardholders
This limited-time initiative reflects OAB's commitment to encouraging smarter spending by providing meaningful value to families preparing for the new academic year. The offer applies exclusively to eligible transactions made with OAB Credit Cards and is valid only for school supplies, stationery, accessories, and other educational essentials. Juma Al Fulaiti, Deputy Head of Retail Banking at Oman Arab Bank, said,“With this campaign, we aim to make back-to-school shopping easier for parents and caregivers. Our focus is on delivering accessible value to our customers when it matters most. We are committed to offering flexible financial solutions that meet the needs of families at the start of the school year”
The campaign also underscores OAB's strategy of partnering with leading merchants to create mutually beneficial opportunities for customers and businesses alike. Beyond seasonal promotions, the bank continues to enhance its digital banking services and offer exclusive perks across its credit card portfolio, including cashback rewards, fee waivers, and lifestyle benefits. OAB invites all eligible customers to take advantage of this limited-time offer.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment