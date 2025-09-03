Bundesliga's Most Expensive Transfers In Summer 2025 Ranked By Fee

The Bundesliga saw a flurry of high-profile signings in the summer of 2025, with clubs reinvesting profits from player sales. This list include rising stars to established players.

The Bundesliga once again underlined its reputation as Europe's premier seller's market in the summer of 2025. Collectively, German clubs raked in £758.9 million from player sales, while restricting their outlay to a comparatively modest £563.7 million.

That healthy surplus owed much to the exits of high-profile names such as Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, both snapped up by cash-rich Premier League sides. Yet, despite exporting top talents, Bundesliga clubs still reinvested strategically, ensuring the arrival of exciting new faces.

Here's a closer look at the five most expensive Bundesliga signings of the summer window.

5. Jobe Bellingham - Sunderland to Borussia Dortmund (£27.8m)

Borussia Dortmund once again leaned into their philosophy of developing Europe's brightest prospects with the capture of Jobe Bellingham for £27.8m.

The younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, the 19-year-old earned the EFL Championship Young Player of the Year after steering Sunderland to promotion. His rapid rise continued this summer, impressing at the FIFA Club World Cup, which underlined his readiness for the elite stage.

Dortmund believe his energetic, box-to-box style can flourish in the Bundesliga, handing him a five-year contract as they plot another success story in talent development.

4. Malik Tillman - PSV Eindhoven to Bayer Leverkusen (£30m)

Leverkusen made a statement by bringing Malik Tillman back to German football for £30m. The US international delivered a breakout season at PSV Eindhoven, posting 12 goals and 10 assists in the Eredivisie.

A product of Bayern's youth system, the 23-year-old now returns as a polished attacking midfielder. His versatility and proven threat in the final third should give Leverkusen added firepower in their pursuit of domestic and European success.

3. Jarell Quansah - Liverpool to Bayer Leverkusen (£35m)

Another Leverkusen recruit, Jarell Quansah, cost £35m as the club targeted defensive reinforcements. The 22-year-old centre-back broke into Liverpool's first team last season, making 28 senior appearances and showing composure on the ball alongside aerial strength.

With Leverkusen aiming to mount a sustained title challenge, Quansah's mix of physicality and experience at the top level is seen as a key pillar of their defensive future.

2. Luis Diaz - Liverpool to Bayern Munich (£65.5m)

Bayern Munich flexed their financial muscle by signing Luis Diaz from Liverpool in a £65.5m deal. The Colombian winger, renowned for his pace, direct dribbling, and tireless energy, arrives to add fresh attacking dynamism to the Bavarian giants.

At 28, Diaz is a proven performer in the Premier League and Champions League, and Bayern's investment underscores their determination to stay a step ahead of challengers while bolstering squad depth ahead of another demanding season.

1. Nicolas Jackson - Chelsea to Bayern Munich (£70.5m)

Deadline day delivered the Bundesliga's costliest signing of the window. Nicolas Jackson secured a move from Chelsea to Bayern Munich in a complex deal worth up to £70.5m. The transfer was structured as an initial loan, with an obligation to buy linked to performance criteria.

For Bayern, the 24-year-old Senegalese striker provides an athletic and versatile forward option, crucial given fitness concerns over Harry Kane.

Jackson departs Chelsea after scoring 30 goals in 81 appearances, and while the fee represents a gamble, it also reflects Bayern's aggressive ambition to future-proof their attack and maintain their dominance in German football.