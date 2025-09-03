US Open 2025: India's Yuki Bhambri Storms Into His Maiden Grand Slam Quarterfinal In Men's Doubles
Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri storms to his maiden Grand Slam quarter-finals at the US Open in the Men's doubles alongside his partner from New Zealand, Michael Venus.
Yuki and Venus defeated the No. 4 seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in one hour and 23 minutes by a 6-4, 6-4 score line to move into the final eight. They are set to take on the 11th seeds, Croatia's Nikola Mektic and American veteran Rajeev Ram, in the draw.
Yuki Bhambri, India's top-ranked men's doubles tennis player at world No. 32, and Michael Venus broke the German pair in the ninth game of the first set to clinch the opener, as per Olympics.
Thrilling battle in the second set
In the second set, Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus lost serve in the sixth game but broke back twice in the seventh and ninth to close out the match in straight sets.
Earlier, Bhambri and Venus stormed into the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals at the US Open 2025 in New York on Monday. The 14th-seeded pair registered a commanding 6-1, 7-5 win over the unseeded duo of Colombia's Gonzalo Escobar and Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela in one hour and 25 minutes at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre.
How did Bhambri and Venus enter the quarterfinals?
Bhambri, India's highest-ranked men's doubles player at world No. 32, and Venus made a flying start, breaking their opponents twice to take an early 3-0 lead before comfortably sealing the first set 6-1.
Escobar and Reyes-Varela offered stronger resistance in the second set, but Bhambri and Venus held their nerve to clinch it 7-5, securing their place in the last 16. They will next face the fourth-seeded German duo of Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz.
In their opener, Bhambri and Venus had eased past the American pair of Marcos Giron and Learner Tien with a 6-0, 6-3 victory.
