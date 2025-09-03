Bentley Home Interiors Meet Luxury Living: The World's First Villa Community

Mira Villas designed by Bentley Home

World's First Villa Community Featuring Bentley Home Designed Interiors: Mira Developments Joins Forces with the Luxury Living Group to Elevate Modern Luxury

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bentley Home proudly unveils a historic partnership with the development masterminds at UAE-based Mira Developments . Together, they present a community like no other – the awe-inspiring Mira Villas designed by Bentley Home, presenting outstanding design and a testament to the boundless possibilities of modern luxury.Nestled in the heart of Dubai, this first-time venture seamlessly marries the design aesthetics of Bentley Home with the visionary brilliance of Mira Developments, forging a new era of quality living that defies convention.THE RESIDENCES & AMENITIESElevating Lifestyle with an Exclusive OfferEach villa boasts Bentley Home's interior design elegance and a curation of their iconic furnishings, making it a community where luxury knows no bounds. The exclusive neighborhood comprises twenty-seven villas of 600 square meters and nine VIP Villas of 1200 square meters.This distinctive haven will include a 5-star lounge, offering F&B services and a relaxed ambience, perfect for community gatherings. Complementing this, a dedicated business hub provides seamless connectivity, 24/7 services, and private meeting rooms, creating an environment for success.A state-of-the-art gym will cater to health enthusiasts, featuring unique equipment, that will complement the large outdoor wellness areas. Bentley Villas is a bold declaration that redefines luxury and is crafted to enhance quality of life.THE LOCATIONA Harmonious Blend of Urban and NatureLocated fifteen minutes from Burj Khalifa and five minutes from Meydan, the community offers unrivaled access to the city whilst being in a tranquil living environment. Situated in proximity to Dubai's Financial center as well as Dubai International Airport, it also provides excellent connectivity and convenience for the frequent commuter and the urban epicure.The vibrant community includes breathtaking views of Dubai's skyline and the serenity of a private lake. Green alleys are thoughtfully designed for leisurely strolls, invigorating runs, and cycling, creating the perfect balance between urban convenience and natural beauty.DESIGN AND INTERIORSTimeless Elegance Meets Sustainable Modern LuxuryMira Villas designed by Bentley Home embodies a property style that transcends time, blending the established estate aesthetics with modern distinction. This development pioneers a single style approach, incorporating luxurious architecture and high-quality materials that will remain relevant for generations. The symbol of quintessential British performance combined with exquisite design depicts a poetic and powerful residential experience.Energy-efficient architectural features such as high ceilings and roof extensions shield the villas from direct sunlight, leading to significantly reduced energy consumption. The façades, made with natural Portuguese limestone, not only add a touch of sophistication but also allow the houses to 'breathe'. Renewable energy will be generated through the use of solar panels, recycled steel, and low-volatile organic compound paints used in construction.The interiors within the community reaffirm Bentley Home's core values by adding organic and modern shapes to well-defined lines, and iconic craftsmanship. Quality and functionality are at the core of the design – always underscored by a commitment to sustainability, nature, and green materials.Bentley Home's debut interior design development in the Middle East marks a significant milestone for the brand, as it continues to expand its global presence as the definition of modern luxury. This branded community not only embodies Bentley Home's timeless elegance but also represents its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional living experiences.Quotes from the parties involvedTamara Getigezheva, CEO of MIRA Developments: 'This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for the whole Dubai property market. Bentley Home represents an iconic brand synonymous with impeccable quality, luxury and meticulous attention to detail. This level of precision aligns with our discerning clientele in the Middle East, who seek the finest in premium home interiors.Andrea Gentilini, CEO of Luxury Living Group: 'The Bentley Home collection offers unique and recognizable products, offering the customer an inimitable experience. The Middle East is crucial for Luxury Living Group and Dubai is one of the main luxury hubs in the world. Finding the right partner was extremely important for us: we are thrilled about Dubai-based Mira Developments'.ABOUT MIRA DEVELOPMENTSMira Developments is a Dubai-based company and part of the Mira Group. It engages in residential and commercial property construction projects and residential management, with a particular emphasis on the Middle East region. Apart from Mira Villas, the company is currently developing Trussardi Residences, a premium 11+3-storey tower in Dubai, and Gianfranco Ferré Residences at Al Marjan Island, Ras Al-Khaimah , a luxury waterfront residential project in Ras Al-Khaimah.ABOUT LUXURY LIVING GROUPFor over 30 years, Luxury Living Group has designed, produced, and distributed Italian- made high-end furniture for some of the most important luxury brands on the international scene: Versace, Dolce&Gabbana, Trussardi, Bentley Motors, and Bugatti. A success story marked by craftsmanship, experimentation, and fine materials brought to life by the vision, passion, and entrepreneurship of its founder, Alberto Vignatelli. Luxury Living Group operates with 12 prestigious brand-owned stores: Milan (4), Forlì, Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Doha, Istanbul, and a network of 300 resellers spread around the world.Launched in 2013, the Bentley Home collection celebrates the distinctive silhouettes and shapes synonymous with Bentley and translates these into a new language of interior design.Furnished by/Designed by Bentley Home programme is available upon request and offers interior design services for Projects.

