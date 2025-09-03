Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Explores Potential For ADB Engagement In Financial Sector (PHOTO)

2025-09-03 06:05:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3 , The prospects for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to participate in Azerbaijan's financial sector have been assessed, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

A meeting was held with a delegation led by the ADB Executive Director Rachel Thompson at the CBA.

Meanwhile, the meeting also featured a detailed exchange of views on the challenges facing the global economy, the economic situation and development trends in the country, monetary policy, improving the supervisory and regulatory framework in the insurance sector, and the sector's potential.

"During the meeting, we discussed the possibilities of future cooperation between the Central Bank and the ADB, as well as the prospects for the ADB to participate in the country's financial sector," the chairman added.

