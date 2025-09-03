US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges The Family Of A Navy Veteran Who Had Significant Exposure To Asbestos At A Shipyard Before 1983 And Now Has Lung Cancer To Call About Compensation-It Might Exceed $100,000

- US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband or dad spent time at a shipyard or numerous shipyards while he was serving in the navy, and before 1983 he had routine exposure to asbestos-please call us at 866-714-6466 if he has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer. Most individuals who had routine exposure to asbestos before 1983 and then develop lung cancer are not aware that the $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too as we are always happy to discuss.

"Navy Veterans are in the top work group for individuals who were exposed to asbestos on the job before 1983 and then develop lung cancer. In a shipyard the exposure to asbestos was probably extreme. As an example over the last two decades, we have talked with hundreds of navy veterans who worked at a shipyard, and they frequently described being covered with asbestos from head to toe. If this sounds like your dad, and he has just been diagnosed with lung cancer please call us at 866-714-6466.

"For navy veterans who now have lung cancer because of asbestos exposure that occurred before 1983, please call us at 866-714-6466 for direct access to some of the nation's top lawyer. Our invitation is nationwide and includes the loved ones of the navy veteran."

Important checklist for a Navy Veteran or individual seeking compensation who has asbestos exposure lung cancer:

* The Navy Veteran or individual must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces or at their place of work.

* The lung cancer diagnosis must have been recently---preferably in the last one or two years.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's or individual's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran or individual who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer is one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew-maintenance crew.

* The Navy Veteran-or individual must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation.



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-or individual who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.”

