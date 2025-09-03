Bengali Actress Files Petition In HC, Seeks Protection Against Harassment For Raising Voice Against Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 3 (IANS) Popular actress, Sreelekha Mitra, on Wednesday, approached the Calcutta High Court with a petition seeking protection against social harassment for raising her voice against the Mamata Banerjee-led government on various issues, especially the rape-murder of a woman doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital.

The Calcutta High Court has allowed her to submit the petition. Once the court admits it, the matter will come up for hearing next week.

Even on August 9 this year, which marked the first anniversary of the ghastly tragedy last year, Mitra participated in the protest rally there, where she raised certain pertinent questions against the state government on why, even after a year, the victim and her parents have been denied justice.

In her petition, the popular Bengali actress has claimed that since then, she has been subjected to threats on social media and felt that an all-around attempt was being made to completely boycott her socially.

She claimed that several banners and posters, containing slogans against her, have been pasted outside her house at Behala in the Southern outskirts of Kolkata.

According to her, although she had already registered an email complaint in the matter with the local Haridevpur Police Station, there has been no action on the part of the officials in the matter, and hence, finally, she has approached the Calcutta High Court for protection.

In fact, facing social admonishment and even administrative action by the protesting voices against the R.G. Kar tragedy has been quite common since the protest broke out over the tragedy in August last year.

The worst affected in the matter were the senior and junior doctors attached to state-run medical colleges and hospitals, who became the faces of the movement on this issue. Many of them were arbitrarily transferred to far-off places. Even“questionable” disciplinary proceedings were initiated against some of them.