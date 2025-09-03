Industry Leaders Launch Interoperable Reservation Solution For Commercial EV Charging

Hubject Partners with Bosch Road Services, FRYTE, and SBRS to Launch Cross-Network Reservation Solution for Electric Trucks

- Christian Hahn, Hubject CEO BERLIN, GERMANY, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hubject , together with Bosch Road Services, FRYTE , and SBRS as Member of the Shell Group, today launched a solution for the first fully interoperable reservation and POI data hub for commercial vehicles. The pilot, developed with concept-stage support from CPO experts OMV, SMATRICS and CITYWATT, supports the OCPI 2.3 booking module while addressing the specific operational needs of CPOs and EMPs, including evolving responsibilities in the booking process, contractual and tariff considerations, and CDR handling across an open ecosystem.The solution leverages the OCPI 2.3 booking module to enable cross-network reservations while testing additional elements including tariff models, contract handling, and CDRs across an open ecosystem. Unlike existing single-network solutions, this creates a foundation for fleet operators to book charging slots across multiple providers through one interface.The initiative's first public showcase began on the opening day of icnc25, with demonstrations continuing throughout the three-day conference, focusing on initial implementation results and the booking process. Additionally, OMV and CITYWATT are supporting the showcase with additional truck-specific POI-data for testing purposes.“Truck charging and booking are mission critical services to be established – in a very complex eMobility ecosystem – new actors, new roles, and logistics-grade requirements,” said Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject.“Together with our partners, we are testing an interoperable, hub-based solution to clarify responsibilities, reduce integration effort across the ecosystem, and increase scalability. This is especially relevant for commercial fleets with their strong focus on Total Cost of Ownership.”The solution addresses mounting pressure on logistics companies to electrify operations while current charging solutions remain designed primarily for passenger vehicles. Fleet operators require guaranteed charging availability, truck-specific infrastructure data, and seamless integrations."As Bosch Road Services, we are paving the way with this pilot project for a seamless, interoperable charging infrastructure for commercial vehicles," said Niels Christmann, Senior Business Development Manager – Truck Charging at Bosch Road Services. "We connect the needs of fleets with the reality of charging point availability and accessibility, thereby laying the groundwork for more efficient logistics for tomorrow."Max Zähringer, CEO of FRYTE, explains, "Interoperabel booking systems are key for logistics ensuring efficient dispatching and resilient operation of eTrucks. FRYTE supports this initiative with Hubject and Bosch Road Services to speeding up the eTruck rollout by enabling charge optimization and booking directly out of the logistics software systems.““Book and Charge is critical functionality, for ensuring fleets have access to predictable and reliable Truck charging that is seamlessly embedded into the routes and delivery schedules of their operations” explains Hersh Thaker, Lead Product Manager, Truck Electrification at SBRS (Shell group).“We are proud to have collaborated with some of the leading innovators in the transport sector to bring this functionality to life, and we look forward to continue our push to accelerate the transition to eMobility.”Partner Roles and ContributionsBosch Road Services acts as the Booking Management Service Provider for CPOs, enabling the technical connections and being responsible for the reservation handling and POI provisioning as well as a potential integration with the CPOs charge point management and access management system.FRYTE participates as the Fleet Operating System and EMP, integrating the reservation and planning functionality into logistics systems to enable efficient route and charge stop planning for logistics operators.SBRS (part of the Shell group) is engaged as CPO, contributing real-world insights and truck-relevant POI data from its charging sites, with a particular focus on the requirements for full integration of the booking management system with the charge point management system and the handling of booking tariffs and offersHubject operates the Reservation Hub, which functions as the B2B marketplace, facilitating both technical and contractual communication between all parties. It ensures interoperability across the ecosystem and enables a seamless, interoperable reservation system.Technical FoundationThe pilot builds on OCPI 2.3's booking module while addressing commercial vehicle requirements beyond passenger car needs. The interoperable approach prevents fragmentation where fleet operators must integrate with multiple proprietary systems for cross-border charging.The hub-based model validates standardized communication protocols between CPOs, EMPs, and platform operators, establishing the foundation for scalable commercial vehicle charging infrastructure.

