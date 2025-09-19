Trump's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In UK After Technical Malfunction
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The White House announced that Marine One, the helicopter carrying US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, made an unscheduled landing at a local airfield in the United Kingdom after experiencing a minor hydraulic issue during its flight from Chequers to Stansted Airport.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the precautionary landing was conducted 'out of an abundance of caution." She confirmed that the President and First Lady safely transferred to a backup helicopter, which then continued to Stansted, where they boarded Air Force One for their return flight to the United States.
No injuries were reported, although the incident caused a delay to their scheduled arrival at Stansted.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the precautionary landing was conducted 'out of an abundance of caution." She confirmed that the President and First Lady safely transferred to a backup helicopter, which then continued to Stansted, where they boarded Air Force One for their return flight to the United States.
No injuries were reported, although the incident caused a delay to their scheduled arrival at Stansted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment