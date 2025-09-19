Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In UK After Technical Malfunction

Trump's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In UK After Technical Malfunction


2025-09-19 05:07:17
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The White House announced that Marine One, the helicopter carrying US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, made an unscheduled landing at a local airfield in the United Kingdom after experiencing a minor hydraulic issue during its flight from Chequers to Stansted Airport.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the precautionary landing was conducted 'out of an abundance of caution." She confirmed that the President and First Lady safely transferred to a backup helicopter, which then continued to Stansted, where they boarded Air Force One for their return flight to the United States.
No injuries were reported, although the incident caused a delay to their scheduled arrival at Stansted.

