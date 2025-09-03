Domexa Labs Launches 'My Condo Health Score' To Bring Transparency To Florida's Aging Condo Market

domexa lab

A first-of-its-kind scoring system that translates condo risks into clear, actionable insights for buyers, owners, and associations in Florida.

- Laura Murray, Founder & CEOMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the wake of Florida's recent building failures and condominium oversight laws, one Miami-based PropTech founder is stepping up with a solution to help condo communities get ahead of risk.My Condo Health Score , created by attorney and condo board president Laura Murray, is a publicly available scoring system that evaluates the overall condition of condos. Using a proprietary algorithm based on critical legal, financial, structural, and operational data, this is the first time condo health has been translated into clear, standardized, and actionable metrics.“This is the tool I wish I had before buying my condo,” stated Laura, reflecting on her experience in buying and owning an aged condominium unit in Miami, Florida.“When I purchased my unit nearly 10 years ago, I barely knew what an assessment was, or how various factors would impact the property's value in the next 10, 20 years. People invest in condos for the luxury of waterfront property, but not always with a full understanding of the financial or structural risks that come with the building. That is something we aim to address with this tool.”Fellow founder and Director of Customer Acquisition Adam Cohen said:“As a realtor for buyers and sellers, with more than 15 years of experience, I am all too familiar with the cumbersome process of gathering information on a condominium. Not only is it time consuming, but it is difficult for buyers to fully comprehend the information and its impact on property value.”Condo associations and their board members are also using the score to better understand the condition of their buildings, prioritize improvements, and ultimately protect and enhance property values.My Condo Health Score analyzes real-world risk factors such as reserve funding levels, deferred maintenance, building age, environmental factors, and regulatory compliance to generate its score. These variables are weighted based on their actual impact on building stability, financial risk, and long-term performance.“There are so many stories right now in Florida where associations are only now realizing the extent of their building's problems - when there's a financial shortfall or an emergency repair,” said Murray.“My Condo Health Score is designed to empower communities by surfacing risk.”The product launches first in Florida, where new legislation - most recently HB 913, also known as Condo Law 3.0 - has imposed stricter mandates on inspections, reserves, and data transparency. The scoring system helps make sense of these new requirements and provides a much-needed visibility tool for all stakeholders.The platform was built by Domexa Labs , a Florida-based company focused on compliance innovation for community associations. Domexa Labs also offers My Condo Compliance , a companion software product and AI assistant designed to help associations manage inspections, stay ahead of deadlines, and align with evolving state laws.“Every building tells a story. Our scoring system translates that story into a clear, actionable indicator of building health.”Media inquiries and demo requests can be directed to .... To learn more, visit: .

Laura Murray

Domexa Labs

+1 305-815-9941

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.