Iran, Russia Ink MoU to Develop Small Modular Reactors
(MENAFN) Iran and Russia have signed a key memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop small modular reactors (SMRs) on Iranian soil, marking a new phase in nuclear cooperation between the two countries.
The agreement was formalized in Moscow on Wednesday by Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), and Alexey Likhachev, director of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, according to an official release posted on the AEOI's website.
The MoU outlines a framework to deepen collaboration on peaceful nuclear energy initiatives. It aims to support sustainable development, enhance energy security, and advance nuclear technology—while remaining fully compliant with both nations' domestic laws and their international commitments.
According to the statement, the MoU sets the stage for future contracts between the two parties focused on the design and construction of SMR-based nuclear power plants in Iran.
Eslami arrived in Moscow earlier this week, leading a delegation to attend high-level meetings and take part in the World Atomic Week forum, which runs from Sept. 25 to 28.
Upon his arrival, Eslami emphasized that Iran’s long-term nuclear energy strategy includes a contract with Russia for the construction of eight nuclear power plants across the country. The plan includes four reactors in the southern province of Bushehr and is part of Iran’s broader goal to produce 20,000 megawatts of electricity in the coming years.
