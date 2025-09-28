May Devi Maa's Grace Infuse Self-Strength Into Everyone's Life, Says PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the nation on the sixth day of the Shardiya Navratri, which is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani, and prayed for the good health of the countrymen.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "I offer my heartfelt prayers at the feet of Devi Maa! I pray to her that she blesses everyone with indomitable courage and excellent health. May her grace infuse self-strength into everyone's life."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to social media and wished everyone on the occasion.

In a post on X, CM Yogi posted, "The sixth day of the holy Navratri is dedicated to the worship and adoration of Mother Katyayani, the sixth form of Adishakti Maa Durga."

"Worshipping Mother Katyayani dispels fear, disease, and suffering, and brings health to life. May the blessings of Mahishasur-slayer Mother Katyayani remain upon the entire universe," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while extending her best wishes on social media, said, "I bow to Mother Katyayani, the sixth form of the universal mother Ambe. Mahishasuramardini, Mother Katyayani, is the light of compassion, courage, and welfare."

"At Mother's feet, my prayer is that by her grace, every home be filled with happiness, prosperity, and love. May her blessings continuously guide us on the path of Delhi's progress, service, and cultural values," she added.

Goddess Katyayani, a fierce aspect of Mahadevi, is revered as the slayer of the demon Mahishasura. She is the sixth among the Navadurgas, the nine forms of Goddess Durga worshipped during Navratri.

According to the Amarakosha, the Sanskrit lexicon, Katyayani is the second name of Goddess Adi Parashakti.

She is depicted with three eyes and four hands, holding a sword and a lotus in her left hand while her right hands are in 'varada mudra' (granting boons) and 'abhaya mudra' (offering protection). She rides a lion, with a crescent moon adorning her forehead.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her nine forms.